Pribnow, Arlene Alma Agnes (Kuehl)

MAYVILLE - Arlene Alma Agnes (Kuehl) Pribnow, 93, was called to her heavenly home on Nov. 27, 2021, while holding her husband of 73 years' hand and surrounded by family at her home in Mayville, Wis.

Arlene Alma Agnes Kuehl was born on Sept. 16, 1928, the fourth child of George and Ella (Machmueller) Kuehl. She became a member of God's family through Holy Baptism on Oct. 21, 1928, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville and grew in her faith, being confirmed on March 29, 1942. On Aug. 28, 1948, she was united in a lifelong marriage before God and family at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville to Reuben Pribnow.

Arlene was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother first and foremost. Arlene and Reuben were greatly blessed with a large and loving family, having eight children, four boys and four girls. Through their 73 years of marriage, their family continued to grow with 22 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She treasured her family and embraced every moment, with them being her greatest blessings.