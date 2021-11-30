Pribnow, Arlene Alma Agnes (Kuehl)

MAYVILLE - Arlene Alma Agnes (Kuehl) Pribnow, 93, was called to her heavenly home on Nov. 27, 2021, while holding her husband of 73 years' hand and surrounded by family at her home in Mayville, Wis.
Arlene Alma Agnes Kuehl was born on Sept. 16, 1928, the fourth child of George and Ella (Machmueller) Kuehl. She became a member of God's family through Holy Baptism on Oct. 21, 1928, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville and grew in her faith, being confirmed on March 29, 1942. On Aug. 28, 1948, she was united in a lifelong marriage before God and family at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville to Reuben Pribnow.
Arlene was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother first and foremost. Arlene and Reuben were greatly blessed with a large and loving family, having eight children, four boys and four girls. Through their 73 years of marriage, their family continued to grow with 22 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She treasured her family and embraced every moment, with them being her greatest blessings.
Together Arlene and Reuben worked on their family farm until 1977. In addition to caring for her growing family, they enjoyed many trips camping and fishing, where they met many lifelong friends and cherished taking grandchildren along with them. Arlene loved spending time making crafts to gift to family and friends and to sell at craft fairs and making gifts for her grandchildren. She enjoyed putting puzzles together in her free time and playing cards with Reuben and their friends. Since 1949 she was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lomira, and a proud member of their Ladies Aid. Arlene was well known for her delicious German potato salad, her home-cooked meals and baked goods, and we can't forget all the
Christmas candy, cookies, butterhorns and chocolate angel food cakes that were loved and enjoyed by her family throughout the years. Her cooking will be missed, but her memory will live on through the recipes she passed down to her family.
Arlene was graceful and strong. She taught us the values of integrity, respect and how to live honestly and truthfully. Through her words and actions, she taught us to be givers, to be caring and to have a kind heart. Her unwavering faith and the love she had for God, her husband and family is one of the greatest lessons she left.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Reuben; their eight children, Ronald Pribnow, Rodney (Dee) Pribnow, Ralph (Donna) Pribnow, Annette (Ron) Meyer, Randall (Anita) Pribnow, Audrey (Randy) Greene, Arlette (Marv) Lindert and Arlesse (Dave) Groth; 21 grandchildren, Brian (Danielle) Neitzel, Jeanette (Kris) Roehl, Melissa (Jay) Schroeder, Holly Muench, Heidi (James) Lockerby, Billy Kasuboski, Andrea (Ernie) Ernest, Rick (Jessica) Pribnow, Amy (Heidi) Meyer-Bremer, Allen (Tammy) Pribnow, Aaron (Ashley) Lindert, Andy Kasuboski, Dale (Mallory) Lindert, Robbie (Jenny) Pribnow, Faye (Jason) Franklin, Amanda Sisley, Kim (Jeremy) Moore, Beckie (Erik) Haefs, Megan Mueller, Katie (Alex) Krueger, and Kari (Brandon) Krapfl; 48 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ella Kuehl; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Viola Pribnow; brothers, Clarence (Gertrude) Kuehl and Harold (Phyllis) Kuehl; sister, Elvira (Hilbert) Kamrath; sisters-in-law, Amelda (Harold) Zahn and Esther (Walter) Zahn; son-in-law, Kenneth Neitzel; granddaughter, Rose Pribnow; and grandson-in-law, Phillip Muench.
Funeral services for Arlene Pribnow will be held at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Town of Lomira, with the Rev. Matthew Kuske officiating, on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held at KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the church, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Petri Cemetery, Town of Theresa.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to St. Petri Cemetery Association and St. Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Special thanks to the staff of SSM Hospice for the care and support shown to Arlene and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)