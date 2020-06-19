Price, Madge Ardis

FALL RIVER - Madge Ardis Price, 88, of Fall River, passed away and joined the Lord quietly in her sleep Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born April 19, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of William Rantanen.
Funeral services with social distancing guidelines, 150 or less, and masks are not required - but will be provided if desired, will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus with the Rev. Tim Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow at Lowville Cemetery in Rio. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Madge's memory may be made to the World Vision Organization, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
