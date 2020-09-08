Priebusch, Royce Melvin

Royce was born in Columbus, Wis., on March 23, 1935, to Melvin Priebusch and Clarice Bickel Priebusch. Royce graduated from Juneau High School and served eight years in the National Guard. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Watertown Fire Department, before going to work for Weiss Excavating, where he retired after 30 plus years. His hobbies included racing stock cars and competing in tractor pulls throughout the area with his John Deere. He always placed in the pulls even in his mid 70s. But his biggest passion and what he will always be remembered for is the unconditional love he had for his grandchildren, Patrick, Olivia, Jesse, Ramone; and his three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, PaigeLee, and River. Royce was an amazing man who will be deeply missed.