Pritchard, Kenneth B. "Ken"

PORTAGE – Kenneth B. "Ken" Pritchard, age 81, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Ken was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Portage, the son of Bernard and Marie (Mlodzik) Pritchard. He married Donna Fredrick (nee Waugh) on Aug. 11, 2001.
Ken was the owner/operator of Ken Pritchard Trucking in Portage for 40 years. He also worked as a finish carpenter for many years prior.
Ken was quick-witted, creative, and inventive. He loved John Deere tractors and collecting memorabilia at local auctions. He was an exceptional craftsman who engineered many gifts made from wood. He loved growing tomatoes from seeds on his sun porch and transplanting them to his garden later. He enjoyed simple things like mowing the lawn and took great pride in flower planters he constructed.
Ken's memory was exceptional. He often shared childhood memories of Portage, working for farmers in his youth and how things have changed over the years. He told stories of hauling countless truckloads of lime to area farmers and commented on how he would have to go one way on the steep Baraboo hills. He had a strong work ethic and supported his family by spending many late nights, early mornings and occasional holidays in cold, snowy, and icy winters plowing snow and salting parking lots and sidewalks to keep people safe. He also volunteered to help plow driveways for friends and neighbors.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and spending time at his land and cabin outside of Portage. He decorated his basement and shop with his "trophy" three-point antlered deer he harvested. He enjoyed watching deer, turkeys, birds and squirrels from his dining room table and even tried his hand at nursing some baby squirrels back to health. He had a soft heart for all animals, especially Molly, "the greatest dog ever."
Ken enjoyed going to parades and commenting on all of the antique tractors. He loved old westerns, playing euchre with family and the rowdy Pritchard family euchre parties and get-togethers over the years. He enjoyed holidays with family, hiding Easter eggs for the family's annual Easter egg hunt, and carving many turkeys and hams for holiday dinners.
Ken leaves behind his loving wife, Donna; his children, Catherine (Dean) Schommer, Steve (Lucia) Fredrick, Sharon (Ross) Manthey, and Shelley (Jim Jackson) Granberg; his brother, John (Micki) Pritchard; his grandchildren, Daniel (Mackenzie Ellett), Matthew and Jacob Schommer, Nicole (Eric) Moll, Nate (Jillian) Fredrick, Connor and Kyra Granberg; his great-grandchildren, Kylie Schommer, Natalee Moll, and Leo Fredrick; his brother-in-law, Dale (Kay) Waugh; sisters-in-law, Pat Waugh and LaVonne (Lenny) Eiler; as well as many nieces and nephews; other relatives; dear friends; and his close companion, Molly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Marie Pritchard; his brothers, Daniel, Tom, and Bob Pritchard; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Mary Waugh; sisters-in-law, DaLynn Pritchard and Jan Pritchard; brother-in-law, Norman Waugh; and nephew, Paul Pritchard.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rory Makielski, SSM Dean, for the care given to Ken over the past several months, and Divine Savior EMS and the doctors, nurses and pastoral care at St. Mary's Hospital for the wonderful care given to Ken and compassion for the family.
Memorial services and celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.
Pflanz-Mantey-Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
