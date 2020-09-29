Pritchard, Kenneth B. "Ken"

PORTAGE – Kenneth B. "Ken" Pritchard, age 81, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Ken was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Portage, the son of Bernard and Marie (Mlodzik) Pritchard. He married Donna Fredrick (nee Waugh) on Aug. 11, 2001.

Ken was the owner/operator of Ken Pritchard Trucking in Portage for 40 years. He also worked as a finish carpenter for many years prior.

Ken was quick-witted, creative, and inventive. He loved John Deere tractors and collecting memorabilia at local auctions. He was an exceptional craftsman who engineered many gifts made from wood. He loved growing tomatoes from seeds on his sun porch and transplanting them to his garden later. He enjoyed simple things like mowing the lawn and took great pride in flower planters he constructed.