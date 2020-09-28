Pritchard, Kenneth

Return to homepage ×
PORTAGE - Kenneth Pritchard, age 81, of Portage, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services are pending at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. (www.pmmfh.com).
