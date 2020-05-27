Pritchard, Robert L. Jr.

Bob was born in Beaver Dam on Aug. 2, 1957, the son of Betty (Rahn) and Robert L. Pritchard, Sr. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from May 1976 until May 1980. During his time of service, Bob served as a radio operator at Camp Lejeune in Okinawa, Japan, holding the rank E-4, Corporal. Bob was a very talented welder, working at both Robert's Welding and Stainless Steel Fabricating in Columbus. He loved to bike with the Wind Jammers, and in his free time he could be found gardening, fishing, cooking and grilling. An avid sports fan, he also loved to cheer on the Packers.