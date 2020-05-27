Pritchard, Robert L. Jr.

LITTLE CHUTE - Robert L. "Bob" Pritchard, Jr., age 62, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully at home after a long, hard fought battle with cancer on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Bob was born in Beaver Dam on Aug. 2, 1957, the son of Betty (Rahn) and Robert L. Pritchard, Sr. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from May 1976 until May 1980. During his time of service, Bob served as a radio operator at Camp Lejeune in Okinawa, Japan, holding the rank E-4, Corporal. Bob was a very talented welder, working at both Robert's Welding and Stainless Steel Fabricating in Columbus. He loved to bike with the Wind Jammers, and in his free time he could be found gardening, fishing, cooking and grilling. An avid sports fan, he also loved to cheer on the Packers.
Bob is survived by the love of his life, Lisa Roberts of Little Chute; children, Trent (Jaime) Pritchard, Brett (Barb Geboy) Pritchard, and Crystal (Russ) Beich, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Brandon, Madeline, Greyson, Zachery, Morgan, and Derek; siblings, Roxanne Pritchard, Ronald Pritchard, Ray Rahn, and Ross Rahn; his "critters," Buzz, Kali and Kizzy, Karma, and Jinx; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former father- and mother-in-law, Lee and Donna Peeler; brother, Randy Pritchard; infant brother, Rick Pritchard; and other relatives.
Services for Bob will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
