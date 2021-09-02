Prochaska, James Clarence

POPLAR - James Clarence Prochaska, 90, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Aspen Health (Middle River). James was born at home on the Albright farm in Boscobel to Florence (Knesting) and Edward Prochaska.
James' cremains will be interred at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the WOODLAWN CEMETERY on N. Water Street, Sparta, WI, followed by a celebration of life and a meal at the BARNEY COMMUNITY CENTER, 1000 E. Montgomery Street in Sparta.
To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
