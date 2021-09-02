 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prochaska, James Clarence
0 entries

Prochaska, James Clarence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

POPLAR - James Clarence Prochaska, 90, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Aspen Health (Middle River). James was born at home on the Albright farm in Boscobel to Florence (Knesting) and Edward Prochaska.

James' cremains will be interred at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the WOODLAWN CEMETERY on N. Water Street, Sparta, WI, followed by a celebration of life and a meal at the BARNEY COMMUNITY CENTER, 1000 E. Montgomery Street in Sparta.

To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News