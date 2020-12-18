Procise, Stephen Phillip "Steve"

WAUPUN - After a long battle with cancer, Stephen Phillip Procise passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny," of 58 years; his three children, Shelley Hoernke (Dave Miller) of Oshkosh, Sean Procise of Madison and Susan Procise (Andy Trewyn) of Waupun; and his eight grandchildren, Ryan Hoernke and Aaron Hoernke (Steve Walters) of Oshkosh, Alesia (Jake) Redeker of Randolph, Vanessa (Cody) Eilers of Randolph, David Procise and Ben Procise of Madison, Katie Procise and Tim Trewyn (Ashley Colker), Waupun. He is also survived by his three siblings, Fred (Marie) Procise, Dian (Denny) Eiler, and Jane Geist; and many nieces and nephews. Steve loved gatherings with family, and he adored his grandchildren.

Steve was a proud graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. He spent his career in sales, eventually started ProMotions Plus with his brother and best friend, Fred Procise.

Steve's love of golf started early from time spent at his grandparents' golf course in Fort Wayne, Ind., and as a caddy for the Ladies PGA at Orchard Ridge Golf Course. He was a member for many years at the Rock River Country Club in Waupun. It has been said that when on vacation he wanted to get from point A to point B as fast as possible so that he could golf. It was his great philosophy in life.