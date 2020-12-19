Procise, Stephen Phillip "Steve"

He was always quick with a smile or a hello. He was a people person who made friends wherever he went. Most people who knew him have a story or two that can be told and a few stories that can't.

A Celebration of life will be held when the weather turns warm, the grass turns green and the golfers are on the course. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to share a story about Steve. Donations to the Waupun Public Library, 123 S. Forest St. Waupun, WI 53963, can also be made in Steve's name.

COLUMBUS - Edgar J. Rehfeldt, age 93, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on Nov. 15, 1927, in Fall River, to Emil and Ella (Hemling) Rehfeldt. He was married to Virginia Link on July 12, 1952, in East Bristol. Edgar was employed at Hiney Oil Co. in Columbus for 11 years, then 31 years at Metalfab before his retirement. He was an usher for St. Jerome Church for 50 years. He enjoyed watching Packers, Brewers and UW Badgers games. Edgar was an avid walker, perhaps several hundred miles over his many years. He also found great satisfaction in maintaining his weed-free garden. But most of all, he treasured his family above all else.