Procknow, Linda Lee (Czerkas)

WISCONSIN DELLS - Linda Lee Procknow (nee Czerkas), age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away after a long, brave battle with cancer. Linda was born and raised in Chicago, Ill., before embarking on other adventures in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Linda raised her four children in Hastings, Minn., where she spent many years in the bowling league and playing bingo. In 1986, Linda moved to Wisconsin Dells where, a couple years later, she met her husband, Mark. Mark and Linda spent many years camping, fishing, casino hopping, traveling and enjoying time with friends at Kilbourn Fire Department. Linda was very creative, funny, and most of all, the most caring person who never complained despite overcoming so many challenges in her life. Linda had a sense of humor that touched so many people's lives and will live on through all her children and her pride and joy of being the best "G-ma" to her 13 grandchildren. We will all miss her practical jokes and laughter, watching her eat bags upon bags of Swedish Fish candy and receiving $2 bills on birthdays. Alongside her unfaltering work ethic, she made so many friends over the years. She took great pride in having worked at Ho-Chunk Casino in Wisconsin Dells for almost 25 years before retiring in 2017. Upon her retirement she was presented with a blanket from Ho-Chunk Nation, and it was one of the greatest honors of her life. After her retirement, Linda and Mark lived in Prior Lake, Minn., with their daughter Diane and family for many years. Each day was filled with lotto runs and watching her all-time favorite shows, Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune. In her final month, Linda resided with her daughter Denise and family in Poynette, Wis., and was blessed to spend precious time with her Wisconsin grandchildren and brother, Ed, and sister-in-law, Sharon.