Proeber, Elizabeth "Betty"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Elizabeth "Betty" Proeber, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, Wis.

The combined celebration of life memorial gathering for Betty Proeber and Barbara West will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TRAPPERS TURN GOLF CLUB in Wisconsin Dells.

Born Elizabeth Mary Kozlowski, on the family farm in Dellona, Wis., on Nov. 19, 1930, Betty was the 10th of 12 children in Joseph and Sophia's blended family. At a young age Betty's family moved to south Milwaukee where she worked her way up to becoming Head Secretary at Bucyrus-Erie. In Milwaukee, Betty met Butch, where after a lot of effort on his part, Butch was able to win Betty over and the two were wed prior to his departure for the war.

In 1968 Betty and Butch relocated their family to the farm in Dellona near where she was born. Their farm was surrounded by her siblings and their families, an endless source of entertainment and a great place to gather. Betty and Butch were very adventurous and known for their cooking and hosting of family, especially when family came for deer season at the farm.