Ptaschinski, Gloria M.

BEAVER DAM - Gloria M. Ptaschinski, 88, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.
Gloria was born the daughter of Clarence and Esther (Sturm) Neuendorf on January 17, 1932 in Hustiford, Wis. She was married to Roger Ptaschinski on June 12, 1948 in Beaver Dam. Gloria took pride in raising her family and later became a product demonstrator in the area.
Gloria was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. For over 50 years, she enjoyed her time with the "Girl's Club." Gloria enjoyed decorating her home, cooking and was also an animal lover. She was an amazing mother and a wonderful grandma. Gloria was loved by everyone who knew her. She was known as a people person and will always be remembered for her smile, laughter, positive attitude and kindness.
Gloria is survived by her children: Pamela (Terry) Harks of Sullivan, Deborah (Patrick) Noonan of Beaver Dam, Ann (finace, Bill) Ptaschinski of Beaver Dam, and Amy (Michael) Grom of Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Ashley (Matthew) Kanneberg, Andrea (Daniel) Roser, Barry and Keith Immerfall, and Logan Grom; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger in 2015; her son, Mark; her sister, Joyce Dummer and a brother in infancy, Donald.
A visitation will be held at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:15 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Beaver Dam at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
