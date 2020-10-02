Pufahl, Rochelle R.

BEAVER DAM—Rochelle Pufahl, age 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation for Rochelle will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. with Fr. Michael Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam. It is requested that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Rochelle was born on July 29, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wis. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1960 and shortly thereafter took advantage of an opportunity to work and live in Washington, D.C., working as a fingerprint reader for the FBI. On Oct. 23, 1965, Rochelle married Lester Pufahl of Horicon, Wis., and they resided in Beaver Dam and were married 53 years.