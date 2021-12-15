Puhl, Bernard John

A formidable presence to many, he will be remembered and revered as a hardworking, determined, no-nonsense, down-to-earth man with a dry sense of humor and a passion for learning and a keen sense of curiosity. There wasn't anything he could not do once he put his mind to it, and we are blessed to have learned many valuable lessons from his experience. He left a wonderful, lasting personal legacy for his family and friends, imparting his knowledge, wisdom and love to those around him. Some will reminisce about his stern persona, but he enjoyed a good laugh, board and card games, puzzles, pizza and fresh tap beer. The one thing guaranteed to melt his heart and brighten his day was a visit from his little great-grandchildren; his face radiated joy and love when they were near. He was thankful and appreciative of everyone in his life, even if he didn't say it. The secret to his long life may be just good genes, manual labor and fresh air, but perhaps the lifetime ritual of shredded wheat and green tea for breakfast and his nightly snack of apples and ice cream contributed to his longevity. When faced with mortality, Bernard would reflect and declare misty-eyed, with a wistful smile, "I had a good life." He may have entered this world crying but choose to leave it happy and at peace.