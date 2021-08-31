 Skip to main content
Pulver, Robert "Bobby" Allen
Pulver, Robert "Bobby" Allen

PORTAGE – Robert “Bobby” Allen Pulver, age 70, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Bobby was born on March 23, 1951, in Portage, the son of Robert and Verna (Borkowski) Pulver. He worked for the railroad for many years. Bobby had a great sense of humor. He loved his ESPN, his fishing, the outdoors and country music. He also very much enjoyed riding on the country roads, asparagus hunting.

He is survived by his daughters, Kadey Pulver, of Portage and Tracey Berry, of Portage; his ex-wife, Rhonda Roidt, of Portage; his five grandchildren, whom he loved very much; aunt, Barbara (Rey) Kenitz, of Madison; brother-in-law, Dennis Richards, of Portage; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Janet Richards.

Memorial services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, Wis., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at 4 p.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

