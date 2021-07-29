Pulvermacher, Donna M. (Richgels)

PORTAGE - Donna M. (Richgels) Pulvermacher, age 87, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was born on March 7, 1934, the daughter of Kathryn and Edward Kreiser. Donna and Bernard "Bernie" Pulvermacher were united in marriage on Jan. 3, 1953. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Donna had been a member of the Pardeeville VFW Auxiliary. She was very involved with the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of America.
She is survived by her companion, Richard Young of Portage; children, Karen (Dan) O'Connor of Portage, Gary E. Pulvermacher of Lodi, and Lori (Bruce) Kindschy of Pardeeville; son-in-law, Noah (LuAnn) Dietzman of Wautoma; sister, Barbara (Donald) Weissinger of Minneapolis, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Tanya Genz of DeForest, Heather (Matt) Solchenberger of Mauston, Jeremy (Katrina) Dietzman of Greenleaf, Allan (Vika) O'Connor of Madison, Rebecca Becker of Mauston, Theron (Beth) O'Connor of Portage, Amy (Corey) Clark of Portage, Christopher (Lou) Ruggiero of Phoenix, Ariz., and Nicholas (Dawn) Becker of Portage; her great-grandchildren; great-great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie; daughter, Kathy Dietzman; and son, Ronald Pulvermacher.
Visitation will be held at the temporary site of ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2652 Murphy Road, Portage, on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in Madison on Monday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at 5 Northwest ICU, St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
