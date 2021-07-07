Purcell, Donna Marie (Getschman)

Donna met the love of her life, Earl Dean Purcell (who was raised in Oklahoma and northern Wisconsin), through mutual friends and who had just come back from service in the Coast Guard in World War II to be with his parents who had moved to the area.

Dean and Donna married in 1947. They lived a short time in Madison. They lived with Dean's parents on a farm outside of Merrimac until 1953. Donna worked at the Badger Ammunition Plant as a guard at the beginning of their marriage. They purchased their home on the hill in the Village of Merrimac, where they lived all of their lives. They were well known in the Merrimac community as a loving and giving family and were well known to be wonderful dancers. Donna and Dean went on to raise eight children in their happy home.

She was well known to be a great cook and baker...sometimes with little in the cupboard, she was always able to make something delicious. Dean preferred Donna's cooking rather than going out. At church functions, people would always pick Donna's food or baked goods. At Thanksgiving there were as many as five pies, so her children could have their favorite.