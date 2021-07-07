Purcell, Donna Marie (Getschman)

MERRIMAC - Donna Marie (Getschman) Purcell, of Merrimac, passed away on July 3, 2021. Born Nov. 12, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wis., Donna was the middle child of Robert Theodore Getschman and Cora Regina (Reddeman) Getschman. Soon after Donna's birth the family moved to a farm just north of Baraboo.
During the Great Depression, at the age of 9, in 1938, Donna suffered the tragic loss of her beloved father and mother six weeks apart. This would have a profound effect on her life.
She and her little sister, Marian, and older brother, Keith, were going to be separated and taken in by different family members, but her maternal grandparents, Louis and Hilda Reddeman, refused to let that happen and took all of them to live with them on a small family farm in the Merrimac Township, with their son, Neal, and their daughters, Elda, Lola and Nona. The "Aunts" would be on the farm on the weekends and were very influential in their lives. They gave her, along with her siblings, a lifelong passion for reading.
She had a close relationship with her sister and brother and their spouses and families through her whole life. She was special "Aunt Donna" to all.
Donna went to a small country school, Oak Grove Elementary, across the road from the farm and was the only one in her class. It was the policy at the time for the older students to help the younger ones, so Donna was picked on to help. She met Vivienne (Adams) Selje in 1942, and they became lifelong best friends at the age of 14. She went on to Sauk City High School and graduated president of her class of 1947, at the age of 17.
Donna met the love of her life, Earl Dean Purcell (who was raised in Oklahoma and northern Wisconsin), through mutual friends and who had just come back from service in the Coast Guard in World War II to be with his parents who had moved to the area.
Dean and Donna married in 1947. They lived a short time in Madison. They lived with Dean's parents on a farm outside of Merrimac until 1953. Donna worked at the Badger Ammunition Plant as a guard at the beginning of their marriage. They purchased their home on the hill in the Village of Merrimac, where they lived all of their lives. They were well known in the Merrimac community as a loving and giving family and were well known to be wonderful dancers. Donna and Dean went on to raise eight children in their happy home.
She was well known to be a great cook and baker...sometimes with little in the cupboard, she was always able to make something delicious. Dean preferred Donna's cooking rather than going out. At church functions, people would always pick Donna's food or baked goods. At Thanksgiving there were as many as five pies, so her children could have their favorite.
For her second act when she was in her 40s, when her youngest child started school, she joined a program called VISTA Volunteers, then became a community action worker (striving to lift people out of poverty for a better quality of life). The majority of her career there was as the Director of Human Development. Before her retirement, having worked there for over 20 years, she was the Interim Executive Director of the agency.
Donna honorably served on the Sauk Prairie School Board for over 20 years, serving as president for many years and representing the Merrimac area. She had a strong belief in local schools and keeping the elementary school open. She continued to be a strong supporter of and delighted in seeing the current school being upgraded and remaining strong. She also served on the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and was president for one term. She was also elected to the C.E.S.A. board for 15 years.
In 1987 Donna lost her one and only Dean to mesothelioma.
Donna, always the adventurer, had opportunities to travel overseas to Denmark, England, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Spain, and Wales, etc., and many trips to small and major cities in the U.S. and Canada.
Donna belonged to many organizations throughout her life, most recently Merrimac United Methodist Women, QCI Investment club, Rough Writers and Merrimac Women's Club.
Donna was a lifelong member of the Merrimac United Methodist Church. She volunteered many hours in service there. She and Dean were one of the founding members of the Annual Merrimac UMC Chicken Barbeque.
She is survived by seven children, Richard, Deborah (Rod) Merritt, Robin (Karen), Dawn (Randy) Theisen, Nola, Jane (Joe) Radske and Heather; daughter-in-law, Connie Kehoe-Purcell; 14 grandchildren, Megan (Jimmy) Thill, Erin (Todd) Swenson, Jeff (Chris) Kehoe, Trevor (Peggy) Kehoe, Jennie (Dave) Ebert, Tyson Purcell, Richard Merritt, Stephen Merritt, Chris Merritt, Cameron (Steph) Purcell, Kelly Purcell, Tyler (Crystal) Theisen, Matt Theisen (Amanda Wells), and Nickolas Theisen; and 18 great-grandkids and counting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Purcell; her son, Robert "Bob" Purcell; sister, Marian (Hurley) Jacobs; brother, Keith (Mary Lou) Getschman; parents, Robert and Cora Getschman; grandparents, Louis and Hilda Reddeman; aunts, Elda, Lola, and Nona Reddeman; uncle, Neal (Norma) Reddeman; in-laws, Arthur and Bessie Purcell, Cenyth (Fred) Johnson and Edwin (Gladys) Purcell; grandson, Randall Dean Theisen; and great-grandson, Mack Kehoe.
Our mother made each of her children and grandchildren feel that they were her "favorite."
Our mom was the most intelligent, loving, kind and forgiving person we will ever know.
The Purcell family wishes to thank our sister, Nola, for her devoted care of our Mother.
We appreciate all her friends, family and the Merrimac community for all its kindness and support.
The visitation and the celebration of Donna's life will take place at the MERRIMAC UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 117 Church St., Merrimac, WI 53561. The visitation will be on Friday, July 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the service on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m.
Donations can be made to the Merrimac United Methodist Church.
