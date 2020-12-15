Putman, Irene (Barker)

BARABOO - Irene (Barker) Putman, age 77, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her home.

Irene was born April 25, 1943, in Merrill, Wis., the daughter of William and Elsie (Thomas) Barker.

Irene is survived by a son, Daniel (Donna) Vondrasek of Eau Claire, Wis.; and a daughter, Patricia Anderson of Baraboo, Wis.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Patrick Barker of Portage, Wis. She is preceded in death by a son, William Vondrasek Jr.; husband, Harvey Putman; her parents, William and Elsie Barker; and two brothers, William and Philip Barker.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

