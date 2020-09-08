Qualmann, Glenn H. "Moose"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Glenn "Moose" H. Qualmann, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 with family by his side.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Jim Wendt of First Ev. Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Glenn Herbert Qualmann was born on Sept. 18, 1933 on the family farm in Horicon to Paul and Hilda (Ewert) Qualmann. He graduated from Mayville High School and on April 30, 1955 he was united in marriage with Donna Scherger. Glenn worked at Monarch Range, Kirsh Foundry, Flynn Motors, and United Auto Parts, fully retiring in 2016. He was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He spent time at his cottage in Ladysmith, Wis. and had many trips to South Padre and Mexico. Glenn loved to drive the countryside and bar hop.