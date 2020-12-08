Qualmann, James N.

James Norman Qualmann was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam to Norman and Sylvia (Braun) Qualmann on July 26, 1947. He was employed by a forester in Georgia before he returned to Wisconsin to pursue his love of welding. He started his welding business with his dad in a small shop in Beaver Dam. He worked for the County Line Shop in Cambria, Breuer Metal Craftsmen in Beaver Dam and for Al-win Enterprises in Randolph. After retiring, he welded decorative items for various greenhouses, family and friends. He was very talented and could create an ornamental masterpiece with just an idea.