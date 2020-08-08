Quamme, Shirley A.

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

COLUMBUS - Shirley A. Quamme, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CEMETERY in Keyeser. Memorials may be directed to Spring Prairie Lutheran Church or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.