You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quamme, Shirley A.
0 entries

Quamme, Shirley A.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - Shirley A. Quamme, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CEMETERY in Keyeser. Memorials may be directed to Spring Prairie Lutheran Church or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Quamme, Shirley A.

Shirley A. Quamme

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News