Quamme, Shirley A.

COLUMBUS - Shirley A. Quamme, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Larson House. She was born on Sept. 25, 1935, in the Town of Hampden, to Clement and Edna (Schultz) Quamme. She was employed as an administrative secretary for the University of Wisconsin-Madison solar engineering department until her retirement. Shirley loved to travel, both across the U.S. and to many foreign countries. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and going to live performance theatre. Survivors include her two brothers, Dennis of Columbus and Gerald (Barb) of Columbus; five nieces and nephews, Bev Wiseman, Denise Schilling, Michael Quamme, Cari Wimer and Susan (Tom Jones) Quamme; great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Donald and Merlin. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CEMETERY in Keyeser. Memorials may be directed to Spring Prairie Lutheran Church or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.