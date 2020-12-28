Quandt, Gertrude "Gert"

BARABOO—Gertrude “Gert” Quandt, age 91, of Baraboo passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Gertrude, daughter of Harry and Goldie Kohlhapp was born Sept. 18, 1929. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1948. On Dec. 30, 1951, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Quandt at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo; he preceded her in death on July 28, 2015. Family fondly remembers Gert’s love of playing cards, annual fishing trips to northern Wisconsin, feeding her birds and tending to her garden. Gert was a lifelong homemaker, helping her husband take care of the farm while raising their four children among many other household tasks. Her close friends will miss their lifelong card groups which kept her busy many days every week.

Survivors include her loving children, David (Patty) Quandt of Valley, Alabama, Dennis (Penny) Quandt of Baraboo, and Donna Quandt of Madison; grandchildren, Brian (Melissa) Quandt of Shorewood, Kelli (Matt) Quandt Eddy of Baraboo, Daniel (Katya) Quandt of Tennessee, and Thomas (Gregory) Quandt of Monona; great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Addison and Carter Quandt, Tayt and Elyse Eddy, Valya and Alexander Quandt; as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; her brother, Frederick (Ellen) Kohlhapp; and her son, Duane “Boots” Quandt on Jan. 23, 2020.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic a private family service will be held at Redlin Funeral Home and burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. A public visitation and service will take place when it is safe to gather and share memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used toward a charity at a later date.