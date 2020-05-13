Quandt, Jonathan H.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER DAM - Jonathan H. Quandt, age 57, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center- Beaver Dam.

Jonathan was born in Wausau on December 15, 1962, the son of Jerry and Jane (Edwards) Quandt. He worked for Ken Kelm Painting for several years.

Jonathan is survived by his children, Stephanie (Chris) Peterson, Samantha Quandt, Trevor Quandt, and Kasey Quandt; grandchildren, Malachi, Samuel, Mariah, and Weston; siblings, Jeff (Deb) Quandt and Jayme (Dave) Krueger; brother-in-law, Ed Romberg; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Tammy Quandt; sister, Jody Romberg; niece, Mindy Krueger; and other relatives.

Private family services for Jonathan will be held. Inurnment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com