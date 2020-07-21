Quartuccio, John J. "J.J"

PORTAGE - John J. Quartuccio "J.J." 72 passed away July 10, 2020, after a brief second round of cancer. Grandpa was born May 11, 1948 to John and Ruth Quartuccio. He moved to the Caledonia Hills to "get out of Madison." John worked most of his life in Madison and surrounding areas as a union carpenter. John enjoyed remodeling his home and spending time in his woods. He was very passionate about politics and would talk to anyone who would listen. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth and most recently by his son in law Chris Curley. John is survived by his wife Terry; sons, William and Nicholas; daughter Patricia; her two sons, grandsons, C.J. and Zekey; Zekey's father, Zack Albedyll; two sisters, Jane (Dick) Fasking, Joanne (Dave) Janecek; nephew Bryce (Julie) Dewalt; and niece Giovanina. No celebration of life at this time due COVID 19.