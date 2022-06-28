March 3, 2003—June 25, 2022

Quinn Joseph Mueller was born March 3, 2003, and passed away June 25, 2022 in a tragic car accident. Quinn was a 2021 graduate of Baraboo High School. Quinn is survived by his mother, Margaret Banker, his father and stepmother, Mark and Lori Mueller, his sister, Sydney Mueller, his large extended family which includes many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents whom he held dear, and a group of young men who were more like brothers than friends. Quinn attended the University of Kentucky school of Engineering and was a member of the Kentucky Army National Guard. While there, Quinn joined the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He planned to enter the skilled trades and was inspired by his work and life working this summer with concrete.

A visitation for Quinn will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 1-4:00 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 4:00 p.m., in the gym at Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo, WI 53913. While at Army Basic training Quinn found his faith.

Quinn was a lifelong and avid outdoorsman, having learned to shoot from his grandfather, Scott Mueller, in the wilds of northern Wisconsin and Michigan. He loved to be on his home lakes of Gilmore Lake in Minong, WI and Chaney Lake in Wakefield, MI. Fishing, swimming and hunting–it didn’t matter what he was doing, he took every opportunity to spend time outdoors. Most of the pictures he would send his friends and family were after landing a fish on a frozen lake or sitting in a turkey blind, seeing no birds but having the time of his life. Quinn was never alone in these pictures, and could be seen always surrounded by the people he loved, laughing and enjoying true brotherhood.

Quinn was also a talented athlete, and played football, hockey, and baseball for Baraboo High School as well as pitched for the University of Kentucky Baseball Team and the Baraboo Home Talent League.

Quinn had a passion for working with his hands, and was trained as a welder in high school. He often spoke with pride about the home building projects he completed, and he approached even the most menial of tasks with the attitude of a craftsman.

He was known for his quick wit, his salty language, his amazing sense of humor, and his ability to inspire friendship, respect and love in just about every person he met. His life was one of great and true loving relationships, and he poured his soul into his friendship and family. He wanted to come home to Baraboo this summer because he felt the kinship of a community where he deeply felt he belonged, in tune with the nature of Wisconsin’s woods and streams. Quinn loved his dogs, and spent many hours enjoying his four-legged family members.Finally, Quinn was a soldier, having enlisted in the Kentucky Army National Guard as an Indirect Fire Mortarman. Quinn completed his training last December and had been actively participating in the guard while attending school.

Quinn will be cremated and his remains placed at some of the spots he held sacred in life.

A scholarship will be set up in his name for students at Baraboo High School who have a desire to enter the skilled trades. Please send donations for the scholarship to the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913, attn: Robyn White, in lieu of flowers or gifts.

From the Infantryman’s Creed:”For I am mentally tough, physically strong, and morally straight. I forsake not, my country, my mission, my comrades, my sacred duty. I am relentless. I am always there, now and forever. I AM THE INFANTRY! FOLLOW ME”