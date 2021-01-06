Quiones, Rosa Refujia

JUNEAU - Rosa Refujia Quiones (Quinonez) took part of our hearts to heaven with her on Dec. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1949, to Julio and Pauline (nee Guerra) Quiones. Rosa was the fifth of 13 children.

Rosa spent her formative years at Southern Colony in Union Grove. In her early 20s, she moved to Westmoreland Manor in Waukesha. Rosa met our family while living at Westmoreland Manor.

Although Rosa faced many challenges throughout her life, she had a friendly demeanor and sparkling brown eyes that drew people to her energy and enthusiasm. To know Rosa was to love her. Rosa had a zest for music. She had a beautiful voice that could range from soprano to bass. Rosa love to sing the classics, country western, and happy birthday to coffee and chocolate cake! She loved picnics, family parties, holiday gatherings and McDonalds!

Rosa was predeceased by her parents and siblings.

After knowing Rosa for a few years, she officially became a member of our family on Sept. 12, 1984. Rosa is survived by John and Ginger Whitstone, Village of Waukesha; Village of Summit Boecks; Town of Oconomowoc Delaneys; Jefferson Whitstones; Sullivan Whitstones; Genesee Depot Whitstones; and Green Bay Whitstones.