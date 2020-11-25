Quirk, Robert J. "Bob"

PORTAGE – Robert J. "Bob" Quirk, age 77, passed away peacefully at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on Aug. 18, 1943, in Mineral Point, Wis., the son of Robert and Lillian (Prohaska) Quirk. He married Melva Olson on April 25, 1970, in Mineral Point. Bob served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. He had worked for Alliant Energy, and retired in 2001. Bob was a member of the VFW and American Legion Posts in Sebring, Fla., and the Eagles and Moose Lodges. He loved to hunt and fish with his buddies, Marty, Jimmy, Rudy and Dave. Bob also loved going to casinos, golfing and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Melva; two sons, Mark (Jan) Quirk and Jeff (Jen) Quirk; his grandchildren, Karis, Phoebe and William; his grand-dog, Willow; two brothers, Jerry (Barb) Quirk and Jim (Betty) Quirk; his sister, Shirley Page; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Joan Olson, Delbert and Judy Olson, Mildred Stephenson, Doris and Merle Freymiller; nieces, nephews, other near relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister- and brother-in-law, Lil (Robert) Staebell; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Page.