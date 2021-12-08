Radcliffe, Timothy "Tim"

Tim was born Jan. 25, 1955, in Mauston, the son of Kenneth and Joyce (Finch) Radcliffe. In February of 1979 he married Deborah Jackson in Mauston. He had grown up in the Chicago area, developed a love for baseball, was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and attended many of their games. Tim was an avid hunter, fisherman and trap shooter. He was a member of the New Lisbon Sports Club, having an extensive hobby with trap shooting, and collected many awards and trophies over the years. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family, and he dearly loved and adored his grandchildren.