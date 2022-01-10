Raddatz, Marjorie Schoenfeld

BEAVER DAM—Marjorie Schoenfeld Raddatz, age 99 of Beaver Dam, passed away at her home on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Marjorie was born in Beaver Dam, the only child of Harrison McKinley and Evelyn Elger Schoenfeld. She grew up on a working farm and participated with her parents in many community activities. She was surrounded with family, friends, and animals. She attended Beaver Dam High School and was an excellent student and a cheerleader, graduating in 1941. In 1942, she and a friend drove by themselves to Washington State to aid in the war effort. She worked at Sandpoint Naval Air Station repairing wiring harnesses for Navy planes. In 1944, she relocated to Bellflower, California to work for Douglas Aircraft.

In 1945, she returned to Beaver Dam and became reacquainted with Leland Raddatz. They were married Oct. 27, 1946. Leland’s reenlistment in the Army took the couple to Fort Bragg, N.C., where their daughter Debra was born in 1954, then to Wurzburg, Germany, where their son John was born in 1956. By the time Leland retired from the Army in 1972, Marjorie had spent multiple years in Germany and in several different states. Like many military wives at the time, she did it pretty much on her own and she made it look easy!