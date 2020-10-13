Radke, Joyce Ann (Rabehl)

Joyce is survived by her children, son, Bart (Steph) Radke of Beaver Dam, Wis., son, Darren (Laurie) Radke of Marshall, Wis., and daughter, Beth (Jason) Miller of Oklahoma City, Okla.; her wonderful grandchildren, Bryan (Breanna) Radke of West Allis, Wis., Anna Radke of Waukesha, Wis., Luke and Jaelie Golden of Beaver Dam, Wis., Sean and Alyssa Radke of Marshall, Wis., Dan and Caleb Miller of Oklahoma, Okla.; and her two adorable great-grandchildren, Aria Radke of West Allis, and Kashton Hudson of Waukesha; her sister, Beverly Walker of Randolph; brothers, Roger Rabehl of Las Vegas, Nev., Stephen Rabehl of Beaver Dam, and Keith of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Joanie Rabehl of West Allis, Donna Radke of Beaver Dam, and Leona Kelm of Watertown; along with cousins; many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation starting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2020, with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fox Lake, with the Rev. David Nottling presiding. A small graveside service and burial of Herbert and Joyce's ashes will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Beaver Dam following the memorial service. The family is serviced by the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake, and the Crawford Funeral Service in Oklahoma City. Due to the coronavirus and subsequent restrictions, the family asks if you are attending the visitation only, please come early so social distancing may be observed for all attendants. Also, if you have any symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with symptoms within the last week, the family asks you would stay home to prevent the spread of the virus. Masks will be required to attend. The family appreciates your understanding and cooperation during this already difficult time.