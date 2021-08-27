Radke, Mary Jo

COLUMBUS - Mary Jo Radke, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, with her loving family by her side. Following two years of her health having slowly declined, her soul finally found eternal rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. May her loved ones embrace her memory as they did her hand upon her final breath.

Mary Jo was born on May 11, 1928, in Columbus, to Otto and Lurine (Bassler) Jacobson. She was the youngest of three children and the twinkle in her father's eye. Mary Jo would fondly reminisce of her childhood while living on their small farmette and helping her father tend to their crops, animals, and gardens.

Following high school, she married the love of her life, Eugene Radke, on Aug. 27, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. Together, they would build a loving family and successful business, L H Radke and Son. Her love for Eugene and their two children was infinite. Never a moment did her love fail nor did she abandon their needs. She lived by example of her strong faith, her love for family, and the beauty of her roses, all with a touch of undeniable class.