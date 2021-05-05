Radl, Barbara A. (Rittenhouse)

WYEVILLE - Barbara A. (Rittenhouse) Radl, age 86, of Wyeville, Wis., passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Cottage Care Circle in Mauston, Wis. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, to Verlan and Helen (Walker) Rittenhouse in Rockton. She grew up in Elroy on the family farm with her younger siblings, James, Roger and Mary.

Barb was united in marriage to Harold William "Bill" Radl on Sept. 29, 1951, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy, Wis. Together they raised four children, Ronald, Richard, Rosann and Robert. They lived in Elroy for a few years before moving to Wyeville in 1969. Barb was a proud homemaker. She loved to knit, crochet, was a great cook and was truly a giver. She was always there when needed, and was especially proud of her grandsons and their achievements.