Radl, Barbara A. (Rittenhouse)

WYEVILLE - Barbara A. (Rittenhouse) Radl, age 86, of Wyeville, Wis., passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Cottage Care Circle in Mauston, Wis. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, to Verlan and Helen (Walker) Rittenhouse in Rockton. She grew up in Elroy on the family farm with her younger siblings, James, Roger and Mary.
Barb was united in marriage to Harold William "Bill" Radl on Sept. 29, 1951, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy, Wis. Together they raised four children, Ronald, Richard, Rosann and Robert. They lived in Elroy for a few years before moving to Wyeville in 1969. Barb was a proud homemaker. She loved to knit, crochet, was a great cook and was truly a giver. She was always there when needed, and was especially proud of her grandsons and their achievements.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Richard (Mary) Radl of Tomah, Wis., Rosann (Dan) Lawson of Camp Douglas, Wis., and Robert Radl of Wyeville, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Barbara Radl-Mills; grandchildren, Derrick (Lindsey) Lawson of Poynette, Wis., Brent (Kristen) Lawson of Camp Douglas, Wis., Justin (Myka) Radl of Lakeville, Minn., Bryce (Katie) Radl of New Lisbon, Wis., Tyler (Jenna) Radl of Wautoma, Wis., Aaron (Callie) Radl of Fond du Lac, Wis., and William (fiancée, Lisa) Radl of Rockford, Ill.; nine great-grandkids–seven boys and two girls; and her brother, Roger Rittenhouse. She further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlan and Helen; son, Ronald; brother, James; and sister, Mary.
A private family prayer service will be held on Tuesday, May 4 at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)