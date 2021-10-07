Radloff, Benjamin Charles

BEAVER DAM - Benjamin Charles Radloff (horticulturist, guitarist, crocheter, confectioner, taco-maker, sous chef, machine operator, artist and butler-extraordinaire) passed away on Oct. 4, 2021.

Born in Mesa, Ariz., on Aug. 26, 1987, Ben was a sweet and energetic boy growing up in the desert sun. He loved bike riding, swimming, and Ninja Turtles, with an intense aversion to vegetables and a mild disdain for his brother, David. Ben survived early family excursions in the back of the trusty Family-Truckster, happily graduating to the luxurious conversion-van captain's chair down the road. Ben enjoyed camping under the stars, learning about astronomy and telescopes from his dad, Eric. One eventful camping trip to Wolf Creek Pass, Ben and his brother took a shortcut to go fishing, only stumbling upon the lake seven hours later after a close call with a herd of rowdy moose.

After growing up in Arizona, Ben moved to Wisconsin as a teenager with his family and dog, Ginger. Restless, reckless and 6 foot 3 inches, Ben took off on his own very young, coming in and out our lives like an ocean wave. With a brilliant mind, Ben read voraciously, earning his GED, life experience, and a motley collection of scrapes, tattoos and certifications along the way.