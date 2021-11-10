Ragan, Joyce Elaine

Joyce was born April 25, 1933, to Frank and Hazel (Peck) Wampler. Joyce attended school in Wisconsin Dells, where she graduated as salutatorian of her high school class. After high school, she married William R. Mawbey, with whom she had four children. They later divorced. In 1966, she married Robert M. Ragan, and they were together until his death in 2015. They had one daughter. Joyce was an avid reader and watcher of classic movies. She inherited a love of Wisconsin sports from her dad, Frank. She followed the Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Packers (especially Brett Favre) with a passion. Love of family was Joyce's greatest attribute. She was a proud and devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always in attendance at every sporting or school event participated in by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Besides being a mother to her own children, Joyce became a second mother to many other children as she spent many years running an in-home day care. Having those children in her home for many years enabled her to develop many strong relationships lasting until this day. She developed an especially strong bond with Lauren Prellwitz and her mother, Renata.