Ragan, Joyce Elaine

WISCONSIN DELLS - Joyce Elaine Ragan passed away peacefully at St. Clare's Hospital in Baraboo on Nov. 4, 2021, at the age of 88.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation was at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
Joyce was born April 25, 1933, to Frank and Hazel (Peck) Wampler. Joyce attended school in Wisconsin Dells, where she graduated as salutatorian of her high school class. After high school, she married William R. Mawbey, with whom she had four children. They later divorced. In 1966, she married Robert M. Ragan, and they were together until his death in 2015. They had one daughter. Joyce was an avid reader and watcher of classic movies. She inherited a love of Wisconsin sports from her dad, Frank. She followed the Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Packers (especially Brett Favre) with a passion. Love of family was Joyce's greatest attribute. She was a proud and devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always in attendance at every sporting or school event participated in by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Besides being a mother to her own children, Joyce became a second mother to many other children as she spent many years running an in-home day care. Having those children in her home for many years enabled her to develop many strong relationships lasting until this day. She developed an especially strong bond with Lauren Prellwitz and her mother, Renata.
In her later years she regularly went horseback riding with her good friends, Bev Gaedke, Penny Connors and Karen Torgerson. She also became actively involved with the Royal Wranglers 4-H club as their Horse Project Leader. On many occasions she was the driver, pulling the horse trailers to different events. This involvement with horses is especially interesting as she had an incident in her teens which left her deathly afraid of horses. She gradually overcame this fear while working with her youngest daughter, Becky, who owned several horses and was heavily involved in equestrian sporting events.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and great-grandson, Dallas Mawbey. She is survived by her brother, Dennis (Karen) Wampler; children, Bill (Liz) Mawbey, Bob (Wendy) Mawbey, Christine Mawbey, John Mawbey, and Becky (Glenn) Choroszy; stepsons, Dennis (Betty) Ragan and Jack Ragan; grandchildren, Shannon Mawbey, Bridget (Jeff) Millard, Josh (Tara) Mawbey, Nicole (Ben) KIng, and Michelle Mawbey; and great-grandchildren, Jakob Millard, Samuel Millard, Karli Cassity, Patrick Cassity and Lillian Mawbey.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the:
Adams County 4H Horse and Pony Project
C/O Gina Anderson
W14195 State Road 127
Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
