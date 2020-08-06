Rahn, Carolyn E.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be a private funeral service for immediate family and inurnment will be at Lowell Cemetery at a later date.

Carolyn Emma Rahn was born on Nov. 14, 1961 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Dean Rahn and Judy Neis. For the past 27 years, Carolyn has worked at Continental in Sun Prairie, where she made many friends. She has always had a way of making friends no matter where she went. Carolyn found pleasure in making people laugh and was always the perfect host. She loved get-togethers at her home and entertaining friends and family while hanging out in the back yard on the patio. Carolyn loved animals, especially her dogs, Buddy and Holly. Carolyn's strength and courage have always shown through all the ups and downs in her life. Although her fight with cancer was short, she approached it with force.