Rahn, Carolyn E.

BEAVER DAM - Carolyn E. Rahn, age 58, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be a private funeral service for immediate family and inurnment will be at Lowell Cemetery at a later date.
Carolyn Emma Rahn was born on Nov. 14, 1961 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Dean Rahn and Judy Neis. For the past 27 years, Carolyn has worked at Continental in Sun Prairie, where she made many friends. She has always had a way of making friends no matter where she went. Carolyn found pleasure in making people laugh and was always the perfect host. She loved get-togethers at her home and entertaining friends and family while hanging out in the back yard on the patio. Carolyn loved animals, especially her dogs, Buddy and Holly. Carolyn's strength and courage have always shown through all the ups and downs in her life. Although her fight with cancer was short, she approached it with force.
Carolyn is survived by her soulmate, Mike Lenk of Beaver Dam; children, Terra Doucette (Robert Pagenkopf) of Beaver Dam and Joshua Kreuziger of Mayville; siblings, Brenda Daniels (Jeff Pagenkopf) of Beaver Dam, Dean (Lori) Rahn of Codott, Nathan (Luanne) Jakel of Reeseville, and Greg (Wendy) Rahn of Burnett; grandchildren, William and Maddelynn Doucette and Joseph Pagenkopf, Cyridyan, Tyler, and Abby Kreuziger; step-father, Nathan “Peanuts” (Cindy) Jakel of Humbird; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marilyn McIntyre.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
