Rahn, Gerald "Jerry"

Gerald was born on May 15, 1930, in Beaver Dam, son of Emil and Edna (Achterberg) Rahn. He was baptized on June 8, 1930, and confirmed on April 2, 1944, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam. Jerry was united in marriage to Alice Mueller on June 8, 1958, at St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, Ill. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Nov. 4, 1948, and served 19 months during the Korean War, being honorably discharged on July 2, 1952. Jerry completed his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree in correctional administration in 1956 and a master's degree in social work in 1961. As a retired corrections employee, he supervised probation and parole agents for the State of Wisconsin. In retirement, he did volunteer work which benefited severely handicapped residents at the Bethesda Lutheran Home, Watertown. Jerry was a member of Pella Lutheran Church, Waupun, sang with the choir and over the years served on various committees within the church.