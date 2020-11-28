Rahn, John F.

John was born on Sept. 27, 1947, in Columbus, Wis., the son of Robert and Lydia (Radtke) Rahn. He had farmed for many years. John also had worked for Rockwell in Randolph and for Terry Broesch in Portage. John then started junking; he would collect scrape metal from many areas around Cambria and other towns nearby. He loved meeting people and made many friends in his travels. He was a collector of many things, but his collection of diecast toy trucks, cars, and tractors was what he was most proud of. He had many and always wanted more. John had big dreams and never gave up on them. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.