Rake, Eugene "Gene"

COLUMBUS - Eugene "Gene" Rake, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Larson House in Columbus. He was born on June 2, 1929, in Columbus, to Clement and Idella (Powers) Rake and graduated from Columbus High School. He was married to Virginia Holbach on June 11, 1955, in Waupun, and together they had seven children. Gene operated a dairy farm in the Town of Calamus for over seventy years and was a long-time member of the NFO. As an active member of St. Jerome Church, he served on the church board, many committees and did janitorial duties through the years. He was a former Knights of Columbus member and an avid Packers fan. Gene loved following Columbus Cardinal Basketball and attending his grandchildren's athletic events. He enjoyed driving one of his antique tractors in the Columbus July 4th Parade every year.