WAUNAKEE - On Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 67, Tom Rake of Waunakee was called home to his Heavenly Father. Tom was born Aug. 30, 1953, in Corona, Calif., while his father served in the U.S Marine Corps. He was born to the late Rose Ann Rake (Oechsner) and Harold Rake. Tom grew up on the family dairy farm in the town of Calamus and attended Columbus High School. He was an active member of the Calba Winners 4-H club and Presidents of the Columbus FFA Chapter. In 1969 Tom began his venture into Chester White and Purebred hogs. A tough decision had to be made in 1971 after the death of his father. Instead of attending Iowa State, he chose to stay home and run the family farm. While pursuing his passion, he met the love of his life, Diane (Gubin), at the Dodge County Fair. On Sept. 28, 1974, they were married in Juneau, Wis. They settled in Waunakee, Wis., where they began their own family homestead. Tom was a man who wore many hats "literally." Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed fishing, hunting, selling real estate, being outside, and mowing the lawn. Tom will continue to live on as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, mentor and friend. His motto was "We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give." Tom's legacy will live on in the youth that he has supported over the years through FFA and 4-H. Rake Genetics will carry on.