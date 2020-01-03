Ralph Goetting, Jr., Pensacola, Fla.

Ralph was born the son of Ralph Sr. and Georgene Goetting on June 28, 1944, in Palm Springs, Calif., but grew up in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Wayland Academy and then earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Marquette University. He married Mary Kathryn (Kay) Sustman on Aug. 19, 1967, and then served in the Peace Corps in Saipan for two years. Following the Peace Corps, he returned home to earn a law degree from Marquette.

Ralph joined the tax group at the public accounting firm of Coopers and Lybrand (later PriceWaterhouseCoopers) in 1972 and embarked on a 31-year career. Ralph spent 24 years as a tax partner, first in Chicago and later in Tulsa, Okla., where he helped lead the tax practice for over 20 years. Ralph was a trusted advisor to many clients who became friends over the years and always gave thoughtful, diligent counsel. His hobbies included working in the yard and around the house building out his backyard porch and deck and building custom wood furniture for friends and family. He also loved driving around town in his vintage 1962 Thunderbird Roadster and 1967 Ford Mustang. After a well-deserved retirement, Ralph and Mary Kay moved to the Pensacola, Fla., where they enjoyed life on the beach and Ralph frequented their condo's fitness center to maintain a healthy lifestyle. He also loved watching his beloved Green Bay Packers play on television as a proud shareholder of the team. Above all else, he loved his family and put their well-being ahead of his own.