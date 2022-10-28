Dec. 12, 1936—Oct. 9, 2022

BARABOO—Ralph Martin Walser, age 85, of Baraboo, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 9, 2022, with family and friends by his side after a brief battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held November 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at TORN Church, 102 W. Franklin St., Portage, WI. Ralph will be buried at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Marxville at a later date.

Ralph was born December 12, 1936 to Roy and Grace Walser in Marxville, WI. He married Carolyn Bryant on December 30, 1959 and enjoyed 54 years of marriage until Carolyn’s passing in 2014.

Ralph proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. During his working life, he was a mechanic. In his later years, he and his wife made a dream come true by owning and operating Grandma’s Candy Store in Portage, WI.

Ralph is survived by his children: Catherine Walser, Skip (Kristi) Walser; grandchildren: Nicholas and Samantha Lambert, David and Matthew Walser; a great-granddaughter, Renee Walser; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn; daughters: Christine and Carolyn Walser; granddaughter, Christine Lambert; and other family members.

The family would like to thank Sara Schumacher, Evelyn Brown and Cory Otto for their love, support and care of Ralph and to the family.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements.