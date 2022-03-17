June 1, 1965—March 15, 2022

PORTAGE—PORTAGE – Randal J. Branske, age 56, of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Randy was born on June 1, 1965, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Gordon and Nancy (Jones) Branske. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and rode all the time. Randy also enjoyed golfing, bowling, pool league, and fishing.

Randal is survived by his soul mate, Kristal Kleiman and her two children, Shaina and Kyle Schrank; grandkids, Kyson, McKinley, and Deklin; brothers, Wesley, Brian (Leta), and Gordon “Butch” (Patti) Branske; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 16, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until ? at J&J Fireball Lanes, Portage, WI. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.