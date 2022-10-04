Feb. 13, 1953—Sept. 18, 2022

COLUMBUS—Randall L. “Randy” Price, 69, of Columbus passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Randall was born on February 13, 1953 in Beaver Dam to Fredrick “Fritz” and Evelyn (Tillema) Price. He later found a second mother in Sally Beattie when she was married to Fritz in 1973. Randy was a graduate of Cambria High School. He served his country in the Army National Guard.

Randy was married to Marianne Ebert on July 18, 1980 in La Crosse, WI. Randy worked in construction for many years and later was an over-the-road truck driver for 18 years.

Randy was an avid woodworker who loved being in his shop socializing with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and boating, family vacations, and working on his model railroad. Randy loved to laugh and dance, telling stories, and enjoying a Milwaukee’s Best with the ones he loved.

Randy is survived by his wife Mari of Columbus; four children: Amy (John) Beattie of Prairie du Sac, Carolyn (Peter) Vitands of Elkhorn, Kimberly (Jon) Vangen of Rio, and Daniel (Amy) Price of Sun Prairie; nine grandchildren: Paige, Samuel, Trenton, Miranda, Alyssa, Ashton, Kaylee, Adrian, and Lauren; his mother, Sally Price of Columbus; his brother, Richard (Ruth) Price of Cambria; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Evelyn; his brother Roland; and grandparents.

A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at Savanna Oaks in Fall River on Friday, October 7, 2022 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.