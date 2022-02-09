Randall "Randy" Peters

Randy was born on August 15, 1950, son of Wallace and Shirley (Bentley) Peters. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Randy was united in marriage to Carla Winn on November 10, 1995, in Brownsville, WI. He was hardworking, funny, and a gifted storyteller. Randy had a deep love for his pets always had a dog or cat at his side. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Carla. In his earlier years he loved going camping with family and friends. He will be missed by many.