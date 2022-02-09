Randall "Randy" Peters

WAUPUN—Randall Wallace Peters, age 71, of Waupun, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Randy was born on August 15, 1950, son of Wallace and Shirley (Bentley) Peters. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Randy was united in marriage to Carla Winn on November 10, 1995, in Brownsville, WI. He was hardworking, funny, and a gifted storyteller. Randy had a deep love for his pets always had a dog or cat at his side. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Carla. In his earlier years he loved going camping with family and friends. He will be missed by many.
Randy is survived by his wife Carla Peters; children: Kip (Nancy) Peters, Ryan (Jeanette) Peters, Chanda Ganz, Trista (Jason) Steinbach; grandchildren: Stephanie (Simon) Kurt, Eric Anaya, Alyssa Peters, Jesse Steinbach, Jacob Steinbach and Mayzie Peters; great-granddaughter, Nora Kurt; mother, Shirley Peters; sister, Bonnie (Mert) Harmsen; brothers-in-law: Ira Palmer, Kevin (Jo) Winn, Dennis (Lisa) Winn; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Peters; sister, Marme Palmer; sister-in-law, Norene Winn.
Visitation for Randy will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun, WI 53963.
A memorial service to follow at 1:00 P.M. at Kohls Funeral Home with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating.
Memorials may be directed to SSM Health-Agnesian Hospice of Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du lac, WI 54937.
