NECEDAH - Randolph Dohnke age 73, of Necedah, Wis., lost his battle to cancer on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, Wis.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16th, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wis. Visitation will be on Friday, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Following the ceremony and burial at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery, a celebration of life will be held at the Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall.
Randy was born January 21, 1946, in Fox Lake, Ill. to William and Sonia (Simpkins) Dohnke. He married his wife Ann, on October 8th, 1966, they lived together in Fox Lake, Ill. before relocating to Necedah, Wis., where they both resided for the remainder of their lives.
Randy owned and worked at his construction business, Dohnke Construction for 35 years, followed by retirement. He had great love for animals and nature, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and ride ATV's. In his early days he was known to race cars, and fly airplanes. Randy enjoyed spending time in his shop where woodworking and model building were some of his favorite activities.
Randolph was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Dohnke; and daughter, Christine M. Rattunde. He leaves behind his daughter, Robyn Keough.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.
