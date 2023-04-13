Sept. 3, 1942—April 4, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Randolph “Randy” Sus, age 80, of rural Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after a 9-month battle with leukemia.

Randy was born September 3, 1942, in Oak Park, IL, the son of Edward and Jean (Serafin) Sus. At the age of five, his family moved to a farm north of Wisconsin Dells. Randy helped with the farm chores and with his father’s business, Sus Electric Motors.

He attended UW-Platteville, earning a Bachelor’s degree in English and then received his Master’s in Education at UW-Stevens Point.

In 1960 he married Sue Peterson with whom he had three children. Then in 1987, he married Shirley (Ojala) Mindok.

Randy enjoyed a 31-year teaching career beginning in Wauzeka, WI and continuing for another 30 years at the high school in Stevens Point. Beyond sharing his English knowledge with students, he taught Shakespeare and Driver’s Ed. He also coached soccer, directed plays, and both announced and sang the national anthem at almost every sporting event.

After retiring from teaching, he and Shirley moved back to the family farm where he tended the wooded land and enjoyed his personal paradise.

He was an active member and leader of the Briggsville-Lake Masons Lions Club and the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club. He proudly served as an Elected Delegate to the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) and the National Education Association.

One of his greatest passions was singing, which was requested of him for many weddings and funerals over the years. But his favorite activity was singing karaoke up to three times a week, earning him the nickname of “Rockin’ Randy”. He truly did it his way.

Randy is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters: Rebecca (William) Foster and Stephanie (Tony) Armstrong; son, Ethan (Jennifer) Sus; grandchildren: Jack and Nick Foster, Ben, Evan, and Tess Armstrong and Olivia and Madeline Sus; and sister, Tina (Don) Rice. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please share a personal story about Randy at www.pichafuneralhome.com.