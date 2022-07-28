Nov. 22, 1960—July 18, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Randy F. Kratz, age 61, of the Wisconsin Dells, formerly of Dalton, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Randy was born on November 22, 1960, in Portage, the son of Franklin and Frances “Fran” (Cross) Kratz. In his younger years Randy was an avid outdoorsman and deer hunter. His favorite pastime was hunting rabbits at his cabin in Winter, WI with his family and beloved beagle, Reba. When he wasn’t out hunting, Randy could be found glued to the TV watching sports.

Randy worked many years building beautiful homes alongside his oldest son, Todd. In more recent years Randy worked at Nig’s Bar in the Wisconsin Dells as a jack of all trades, master of none. Randy loved to be the life of the party with his sarcastic humor and wit which many people will never forget.

Randy is loved and survived by the mother of his children, Donna (Jeff) Hare; five children: Todd (Bridget) Kratz, Traci (Cory) Campnell, Troy (Emily Roach) Kratz, Tami Kratz, Tina (fiance, Marcus Schultz) Kratz; and many foster children throughout the years; grandchildren; Carter (Ella Minske), Austin, Skylie, Gavin, Ryan, Aubrey, Owen, Audrina, Jax, Zayne, and Ryder; sister, Debbie Moreland; sister-in-law, Pam Kratz; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives; friends that were like family: Don, JoAnn, Dee, and yes, even his boss Jimmy; and other friends he made along the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Fran Kratz; brother, Gary Kratz; brother-in-law, Ray Moreland; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Randy will take place on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Terrace Shores Evangelical Free Church, W3278 Co. Rd. K, Markesan, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Zacharias officiating. Inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in the Town of Kingston.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.