Randy Kurtz, 64, of Beaver Dam

Randy Kurtz at the age of 64, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 28, 2020. Because he was a very private man, he never shared his ailments of congestive heart failure with anyone. He passed peacefully at home with his soul mate Lois and other loved ones by his side.

Randy was born the son of Lyle and Helen (Koch) Kurtz on Jan. 28, 1956, in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was baptized at St Stephens on Feb. 26, 1956, and confirmed at Good Shepherd on May 17, 1970, both in Beaver Dam. He was united in marriage to Lois Griepentrog on July 17, 1976, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.

Randy was a faithful Christian and life-long member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member the Sno-Kats and T.T. Riders snowmobile clubs and served as a board of directors on the Dodge County Association of Snowmobile Clubs for many years. Randy loved rearranging earth! He learned the love of gardening from his parents. His first job was on Jim Ferron’s farms where he plowed earth, planted and harvested crops. Then worked for Carl Schmitt’s Grading and Excavating running turniples. While working a full time job, he was proud of owning his own business, Randy’s Lawn Care, for 11 years. Randy retired after 30 years of working for Dodge County Highway Dept. He continued to rearrange earth in his yard and vegetable gardens. He is known for his amazing radishes! His retirement years were spent with his hobby of creating metal art. Randy was a fun-loving guy. His greatest joy was making people laugh. Perhaps seen the most while bartending at JJs Place in South Beaver Dam.