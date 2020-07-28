Raney, David

WISCONSIN DELLS - David Raney, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 beginning at 12 Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
David was born Feb. 26, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, raised by William and Elizabeth Raney. He married Eileen Kenny in Chicago on April 27, 1968, he worked as a Valet & Bellhop for 27 years at Ho-Chunk Casino and Hotel, he loved interacting with so many different people, exhibitors at conference shows, and performers including B.B. King and George Carlin. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars including his '38 and '48 Chevy's, he also enjoyed collecting old toys and Gasoline memorabilia and attending the Badger steam and gas show and the Iola Car show yearly. David served time in the army during the Vietnam war and was also a part of the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187.
He is survived by his wife Eileen; son, Lance (Heather) Raney; daughter, Colleen (Bruce) Elliott and two grandchildren, Megan and Hope Elliott. He is preceded in death by William and Elizabeth Raney.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David's memory to either the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 of Wisconsin Dells or the Oschner Park Zoo of Baraboo, Wis.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
