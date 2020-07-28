Raney, David

David was born Feb. 26, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, raised by William and Elizabeth Raney. He married Eileen Kenny in Chicago on April 27, 1968, he worked as a Valet & Bellhop for 27 years at Ho-Chunk Casino and Hotel, he loved interacting with so many different people, exhibitors at conference shows, and performers including B.B. King and George Carlin. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars including his '38 and '48 Chevy's, he also enjoyed collecting old toys and Gasoline memorabilia and attending the Badger steam and gas show and the Iola Car show yearly. David served time in the army during the Vietnam war and was also a part of the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187.